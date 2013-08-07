* Q2 EBITDA 243.5 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 239 mln
* Helped by retail sales at expanded terminal in Frankfurt
* Q2 revenue 662.2 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 645 mln
* Keeps 2013 outlook for EBITDA growth
* Shares indicated down 0.9 percent
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 German airport operator Fraport
posted a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter core
operating profit, beating expectations thanks to rising retail
sales after last year's expansion of one of its terminals in
Frankfurt.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 243.5 million euros ($324 million), compared
with an average analyst estimate of 239 million in a Reuters
poll. [ID: nL6N0G61W2]
Sales in the retail and real estate segment alone rose by
12.4 percent, raking in about 121.3 million euros.
Fraport said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to rise to
870-890 million euros, up from 850.7 million last year.
It stuck to its forecast for a decline in 2013 net profit,
but added that more strikes affecting flight operations could
prompt a cut in the year's earnings outlook.
Shares in Fraport were indicated down 0.9 percent at 0647
GMT in trading before markets open, according to brokerage Lang
& Schwarz.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
