BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 8 The operator of Germany's biggest airport reported on Wednesday a 4.6 percent decline in first-quarter operating profit, broadly in line with consensus.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 131.1 million euros ($171.55 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of 133 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose by 2.3 percent to 550.2 million euros. Analysts had expected revenues to rise by 1.5 percent to 546 million.
($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.