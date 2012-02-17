FRANKFURT Almost 300 flights were cancelled at Frankfurt, Europe's third largest airport, on Friday as a small group of workers on the airport resumed a strike.

Fraport AG (FRAG.DE), the operator of Frankfurt airport, said more than 280 out of the roughly 1,300 flights scheduled for Friday would not run, after 172 flights were cancelled on Thursday.

The vast majority of the flights cancelled were operated by Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which has sacrificed flights within Europe and Germany in order to keep long-haul traffic in the air.

Fraport said it was confident of being able to ensure at least 50 percent of flights on Friday. It is using operations management and non-union staff to fill in the roles usually done by the striking workers, such as guiding planes to parking places.

The GdF trade union called on 200 workers to strike from 1400-2100 GMT on Thursday and 0700-2100 GMT on Friday after failing to reach a pay deal with Fraport, which says the workers' demands are too high.

(By Victoria Bryan)