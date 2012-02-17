* 172 flights cancelled on Thursday, over 280 on Friday
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Almost 300 flights were
cancelled at Frankfurt, Europe's third largest airport, on
Friday after a small group of ground crew resumed a strike over
pay and warned the action could continue next week.
The GdF trade union called on 200 workers to strike after
failing to reach a pay deal with airport operator Fraport
, which says the workers' demands are too high.
A spokesman for the GdF union said while no strike action
was planned for the weekend, they could resume action next week
if Fraport did not meet their demands. They must give 24 hours'
notice before any further strike action.
The union called the strike for 1400-2100 GMT on Thursday
and 0700-2100 GMT on Friday. It wants higher pay because the
workers' jobs have become more complex with the fourth runway
that started operating in October.
Fraport has said the demands for increases in pay of up to
70 percent are "irresponsible" and called on the union to
compromise.
It said it had signalled its willingness to return to the
negotiating table but that it had not yet heard anything from
the union regarding the possibility of more talks.
BEDS AND TEXTS
Frankfurt is Europe's third busiest airport behind London
Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, serving over 56 million
passengers in 2011 and employing over 70,000 people.
The strike means that around 290 out of the roughly 1,300
flights scheduled for Friday would not run, Fraport said, after
172 flights were cancelled on Thursday.
The vast majority of the flights cancelled were operated by
German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa, which has
sacrificed flights within Europe and Germany in order to keep
long-haul traffic in the air.
Bankhaus Lampe analyst Sebastian Hein estimated the revenue
lost by Lufthansa over Thursday and Friday at about 40 million
euros ($52 million), while Metzler's Juergen Pieper said one
day's strike could cost between 2-3 million in profits.
A strike by Lufthansa pilots in 2010 that was suspended
after one day cost Lufthansa 48 million euros in lost revenues.
"It's safe to assume that Lufthansa has purposefully taken
the least profitable routes out," Hein said. "The long-haul
flights, which make the most money, have all been carried out."
Fraport said it was confident of being able to ensure at
least 50 percent of flights on Friday. It is using operations
management and non-union staff to fill the roles usually done by
the striking workers, such as guiding planes to parking places.
Many passengers had already been rebooked onto new flights
by airlines and tour operators before travelling to the airport,
or had their tickets exchanged for Germany's high-speed trains.
Fraport said around 70 percent of flights operated on
Thursday and no passenger had to spend the night in the
airport's transit area. It and Lufthansa were ready to dust off
the camp beds used by thousands of stranded passengers during
the chaos caused by 2010's volcanic ash cloud.
Lufthansa also made available 600 hotel rooms in Frankfurt
for Thursday night and sent almost 8,000 text messages to
passengers.
So far, Fraport has not resorted to legal measures, such as
temporary injunction, to avert the strike.
Court action was last year used to avert a planned strike by
German air traffic controllers during the peak summer period and
in 2010 pilots from Air Berlin and Lufthansa were
forced by judges to call off strikes.