FRANKFURT Aug 8 Fraport AG posted
first-half earnings that were broadly in line with estimates as
growing passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport offset a drop in
demand for air freight services.
Fraport said on Wednesday its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent to 365.7
million euros ($453.9 million) in the six months through June,
only a smidgen below a consensus forecast of 367 million euros.
Freight volumes in Frankfurt have been hurt by a night
flight ban imposed at the end of October as well as by the
European sovereign debt crisis, with volumes down 9.9 percent in
the first half of the year.
But passenger volume rose 3.4 percent to 27.4 million in the
six months, thanks partly to a new runway opened last year.
Fraport affirmed its 2012 outlook for revenue of more than
2.5 billion euros and an increase in operating profit of at
least 5 percent.
First-half group revenue was up 2.5 percent at 1.15 billion
euros, in line with consensus.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
