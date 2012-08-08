FRANKFURT Aug 8 Fraport AG posted first-half earnings that were broadly in line with estimates as growing passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport offset a drop in demand for air freight services.

Fraport said on Wednesday its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent to 365.7 million euros ($453.9 million) in the six months through June, only a smidgen below a consensus forecast of 367 million euros.

Freight volumes in Frankfurt have been hurt by a night flight ban imposed at the end of October as well as by the European sovereign debt crisis, with volumes down 9.9 percent in the first half of the year.

But passenger volume rose 3.4 percent to 27.4 million in the six months, thanks partly to a new runway opened last year.

Fraport affirmed its 2012 outlook for revenue of more than 2.5 billion euros and an increase in operating profit of at least 5 percent.

First-half group revenue was up 2.5 percent at 1.15 billion euros, in line with consensus.

