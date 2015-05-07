BERLIN May 7 Fraport said it was
unclear if and when a deal to operate 14 Greek regional airports
in tourist destinations would be completed, after reporting
slightly better than expected first quarter results.
Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, was last year
named preferred bidder for a deal to operate 14 regional
airports in Greece, in tourist locations such as Corfu.
But since the election of a leftist-led, anti-austerity
government in Greece the deal has come into the spotlight, with
Greece seeking to change the terms of the deal, a source told
Reuters last week.
"It is currently not certain whether or when the transaction
can be completed in view of the political and macroeconomic
development in Greece," the company said in its first-quarter
report.
Fraport reported first-quarter earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 153 million euros
($174 million), against the average analyst forecast of 149
million in a Reuters poll.
It also confirmed its targets for the year of a 2-3 percent
rise in passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport and for profits
to rise to around 820-840 million euros.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
