BERLIN Aug 4 German airport operator Fraport lowered its forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport after attacks deterred travellers, it said on Thursday.

The company said it now expected passenger numbers at Frankfurt, Europe's fourth largest airport, to decline slightly this year, against a previous forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt to rise by between 1 and 3 percent

In July, passenger numbers dropped 2 percent, Fraport said as it reported second-quarter results.

Fraport reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 0.4 pct to 232 million euros, against the average forecast for 219 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)