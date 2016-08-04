BERLIN Aug 4 German airport operator Fraport
lowered its forecast for passenger numbers at
Frankfurt airport after attacks deterred travellers, it said on
Thursday.
The company said it now expected passenger numbers at
Frankfurt, Europe's fourth largest airport, to decline slightly
this year, against a previous forecast for passenger numbers at
Frankfurt to rise by between 1 and 3 percent
In July, passenger numbers dropped 2 percent, Fraport said
as it reported second-quarter results.
Fraport reported second-quarter earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 0.4 pct to 232
million euros, against the average forecast for 219 million in a
Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)