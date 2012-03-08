* 2011 EBITDA 802.3 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 814 mln
* Sees passenger growth at Frankfurt of less than 4 pct
* Says guidance may be impacted further by strikes
BERLIN, March 8 German airport operator
Fraport cut its guidance for passenger number growth
at Frankfurt to under 4 percent in 2012 after a series of
strikes hampered operations and put people off flying through
the airport.
"Guidance might be influenced negatively by further strike
action," Fraport said on Thursday as it reported a 13 percent
rise in core profit for 2011.
Fraport had previously expected passenger numbers at
Frankfurt to grow at the lower end of a 4-7 percent range.
Frankfurt Airport is Europe's third busiest after London
Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, in terms of passengers
numbers.
Apron staff who guide planes in and out of parking positions
staged a series off walkouts last month, resulting in the
cancellation of nearly 2,000 flights, before a court brought a
halt to the action.
The GDF union has not ruled out further strike action in the
dispute over pay and conditions.
Airline Lufthansa, which accounts for around 60
percent of the average flights of 1,300 at Frankfurt, had
previously said the strikes were deterring customers from
booking flights.
Fraport reported 2011 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, and amortisation of 802.3 million euros ($1.05
billion), slightly under expectations for 814 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)