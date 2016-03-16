* 2015 EBITDA slightly misses forecast
BERLIN, March 16 German airport operator Fraport
said it was cautious on passenger growth at its
Frankfurt and Antalya airports in 2016 after attacks on tourist
destinations dampened demand for travel to places such as Turkey
this year.
Fraport expects passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport to
rise by between 1 and 3 percent this year, compared with growth
of 2.5 percent in 2015, and passenger numbers to decline at
Antalya, it said as it reported annual results on Wednesday.
"The outlook... is currently characterized by restrained
holiday bookings in Germany and significantly declining
passenger figures in Turkey as a result of the recent terrorist
attacks," chief executive Stefan Schulte said in a statement.
Airlines, tour operators, hoteliers and travel search
companies at a major travel fair last week said they had seen
more caution than usual in bookings at the start of the year,
usually a popular time for people to book trips.
Fraport reported 2015 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 7.4 percent to 848.8
million euros ($941.9 million), slightly below the average
estimate for 851 million in a Reuters poll.
It expects profit to rise to between 850 and 880 million
euros in 2016, compared with the average analyst expectation of
891 million in a Reuters poll.
It kept its dividend stable at 1.35 euros a share and said
it planned to keep the payout "at least" stable for 2016.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
