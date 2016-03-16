BERLIN, March 16 Fraport expects the
number of low-cost carriers flying from Frankfurt could
increase, following on from Icelandic budget carrier Wow Air,
the airport operator's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We expect that for Frankfurt the low-cost segment will
grow," Stefan Schulte told journalists after the carrier
reported 2015 results.
Ryanair has also now not ruled out flying from
Frankfurt, an executive told Reuters last week, but says it
would only do so if conditions were right, such as it being able
to turn its planes around in 25 minutes.
Schulte said there was no reason why a 25 minute turnaround
could not be achieved in Frankfurt.
"Every airline has the right to fly to Frankfurt, they can
apply for slots any time," Schulte added.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)