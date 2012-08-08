* Fraport says costs for noise reduction to hit aviation

* Affirms 2012 outlook but warns of economic uncertainty

* Q2 EBITDA 227.4 mln eur vs poll avg 229 mln

* Q2 revenues 615.7 mln eur vs poll avg 614 mln

* Shares indicated down 2.6 percent (Recasts, adds Q2 figures, July traffic figures)

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Fraport AG said it now saw operating profit at its aviation business, which runs Frankfurt airport, declining this year as it spends money on measures to reduce noise from a new runway opened last year.

Fraport still affirmed its 2012 outlook on Wednesday, saying it expected revenue of over 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) and an increase in operating profit of at least 5 percent in 2012. Net profit will be roughly at the year-earlier level, it said.

Fraport earlier this year agreed to contribute 15-20 million euros to a fund that will finance noise reduction measures and raised the number of houses it could buy from homeowners wanting to dump their properties to get away from low-flying planes.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) eased 1.1 percent to 227.4 million euros, only a smidgen below a consensus forecast of 229 million, as growing passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport offset a drop in demand for air freight services.

Freight volumes in Frankfurt have been hurt by a night flight ban imposed at the end of October as well as by the European sovereign debt crisis, with volumes down 9.9 percent in the first half of the year.

But passenger volume rose 3.4 percent to 27.4 million in the six months, thanks partly to a new runway opened last year. In July, Frankfurt airport handled 3.7 percent more passengers than a year earlier, Fraport said.

Second-quarter group revenue was down 0.2 percent at 615.7 million euros, broadly in line with consensus of 614 million.

Fraport warned, however, of increasing uncertainty surrounding the economic situation and did not repeat an earlier outlook for rising 2013 revenue, operating profit and Frankfurt passenger numbers.

($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)