* Fraport predicts a slight increase in net profit in 2014
* Fraport passenger numbers to grow between 2 and 3 percent
in 2014
* 2013 Fraport net profit falls less than expected
(Adds details on results, bullet points)
FRANKFURT, March 7 Fraport, the
operator of Frankfurt airport, said on Friday it expected net
profit to rise slightly in the current year after falling more
than 6 percent in 2013, as passenger growth improve.
Growth prospects for Frankfurt airport, Europe's third
biggest airport by passenger numbers, are limited mainly because
key accounts like Lufthansa are cutting their costs,
cautious about expanding capacity.
Lufthansa alone accounts for more than 50 percent of
Fraport's business in Frankfurt.
Fraport said it expected passenger growth in 2014 between 2
and 3 percent after 0.9 percent last year.
The increase of passenger numbers at Heathrow, Britain's
biggest airport, was 3.4 percent as it runs at full capacity,
unlike Frankfurt.
Fraport's net profit before minorities fell to 236 million
euros ($326.63 million) in 2013, the company said, still beating
the 227 million average analyst forecast.
Revenue increased 4.9 percent to 2.561 billion euros,
largely in line with analysts' expectations, as the company
benefited from new shops and cafes at Frankfurt airport where it
takes a share in the rental incomes and in the takings.
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
William Hard)