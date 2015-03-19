* Retail spend per passenger drops 5 pct in 2014
* Antalya airport set for tough summer as Russians stay away
* To convert loan to St Petersburg airport to equity
(Recasts with details of Russia impact)
FRANKFURT, March 19 German airport operator
Fraport is suffering from the crisis in Ukraine and
Russia, with rouble weakness hitting passenger numbers and
retail spending, and St Petersburg airport -- in which it owns a
stake -- in financial difficulties.
Fraport, which operates Europe's third-largest airport at
Frankfurt, said on Thursday net retail spending per passenger
dropped 4.7 percent to 3.43 euros ($4) in 2014.
Russians are among the biggest spending travellers who pass
through Frankfurt, accounting for just 2 percent of traffic but
spending four times the average, it said in a presentation to
analysts.
The retail and real estate unit is one of Fraport's most
profitable, accounting for 45 percent of the group's 2014
operating profit of 790 million euros, and it had initially
expected retail spending to increase in 2014.
"The devaluation of the rouble has made every trip twice as
expensive (for Russians)," Fraport Chief Executive Stefan
Schulte told journalists, after the group reported full annual
results.
At Turkey's Antalya airport, in which Fraport owns a 50
percent stake, one third of its 28 million passengers in 2014
were Russians.
Germans, accounting for a quarter of passengers at the
airport, have helped to compensate for the drop in Russian
tourists, with overall passenger numbers up 4.7 percent in 2014,
but this summer will be difficult, Schulte said.
Overall tourist arrivals to Turkey from Russia dropped 21
percent last year, according to Turkish government figures, and
hotels and tour operators have been slashing prices to try to
entice more customers.
Fraport also said the operating company of St Petersburg
airport, in which it owns a 35.5 percent stake and which is
financing new terminal buildings in euros and dollars, was in
negative equity due to the weakness of the Russian rouble.
Fraport is therefore planning to convert a loan it has
provided to the operator, Northern Capital Gateway, into equity
to restore it to positive equity.
The airport's share of international passengers is declining
as the crisis puts people off travelling to St Petersburg and
this means 2015 will also be challenging, Fraport said.
Fraport had pre-released 2014 figures earlier this week,
saying it expected core operating profit to rise by up to 6
percent this year.
($1 = 0.9278 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)