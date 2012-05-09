FRANKFURT May 9 Fraport, the operator
of Frankfurt airport, said operating profit at its ground
handling segment could fall in 2012 due to a higher than
expected pay deal and turbulent freight markets.
Fraport said it did not see any changes, however, to the
overall outlook it gave in its annual report in March, when it
said it expected revenue of over 2.5 billion euros ($3.25
billion) and an increase in operating profit of at least 5
percent in 2012.
It also sees revenues, operating profit and Frankfurt
passenger numbers rising in 2013 from 2012, according to a
presentation accompanying first-quarter results on Wednesday.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.6 percent to 138.3 million
euros. It added in the presentation that passenger numbers at
Frankfurt airport rose 2.8 percent in April.
After years of wage restraint in Germany have boosted its
competitiveness, it was announced at the end of March that two
million German public-sector workers will get a pay rise of 6.3
percent over a 24-month period.
Meanwhile, freight volumes at Frankfurt have been hurt by a
night flight ban imposed at the end of October, with volumes
down 11.7 percent in the first three months of the year.
The ground handling segment accounted for 54.5 million euros
of Fraport's total EBITDA of 802.3 million in 2011.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report first
quarter sales of 527 million euros and EBITDA of 138 million,
according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)