FRANKFURT Nov 6 Fraport AG, operator
of Frankfurt Airport, posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter
core operating profit, largely in line with expectations, thanks
to its aviation and retail businesses.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 331.6 million euros ($446.82 million) from an
adjusted figure of 315.8 million a year earlier, in line with
the average estimate of 332 million euros in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jonathan Gould)