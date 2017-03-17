FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt
airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa
to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a
row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
"I expect that long-haul will continue to grow at Frankfurt,
and concretely at Lufthansa," Fraport Chief Executive Stefan
Schulte told journalists at a news conference after the group
published its 2016 financial results.
Fraport last year signed up Ryanair for routes from
Frankfurt, which has unleashed a row with Lufthansa, Fraport's
biggest customer, over incentives for new routes from which
Lufthansa says the Irish low-cost carrier is benefiting
disproportionately.
Lufthansa has threatened it could route more transfer
flights through Munich or Vienna instead of Frankfurt.
Fraport CEO Schulte said talks with Lufthansa over airport
fees in Frankfurt were constructive and would continue into
April.
"We have a very intensive, deep, broad business relationship
with Lufthansa. In such a relationship there are always some
days that are more difficult," he said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)