BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
FRANKFURT May 4 Fraport is expecting its retail performance to be weak this year, with some recovery happening but not enough to catch up to last year's per-passenger spend performance, the airport operator's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"There's a general negative trend coming from currency and we're suffering from reduced numbers of Chinese passengers," Matthias Zieschang told analysts after the group reported worse than expected first-quarter results.
"We assume and hope Chinese volumes will recover during the rest of the year," he said, adding Fraport was working with Frankfurt airport's duty-free retailer Heinemann to improve the range of products.
"At the end of the day, all these permanent optimisation measures cannot fully compensate the negative macroeconomic trend, but we are trying." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 16 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures on Tuesday reached their highest level since mid-February, fueled by strong cash and wholesale pork prices, traders said. June futures led gainers after investors bought that contract and sold deferred months, prompted by bullish market fundamentals, traders said. June closed 1.475 cents per pound higher at 78.725 cents, and July 1.125 cents higher at 79.475 cents.