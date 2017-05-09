PARIS May 9 Marine Le Pen's niece Marion
Marechal-Le Pen will not stand for re-election in June's
legislative elections in France and will step away from
political life for some time, she told Le Dauphine Libere
newspaper on Tuesday.
Marechal-Le Pen, who is one of only two National Front
lawmakers in the lower house of parliament and one of the most
popular figures in the party, said in a letter to the newspaper
that she was standing down for personal reasons.
"You know my story, you know I've been in this political
world all my life. At 27 (year old) it is time for me to leave
it for some time," she was quoted as saying.
"I do not give up for ever on this political battle," she
added.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Irish)