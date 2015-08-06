SINGAPORE Aug 6 Singapore's Fraser and Neave
Ltd (F&N) has agreed to sell its 55 percent stake in
Myanmar Brewery to Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) for $560
million, F&N and MEHL said, bringing an end to a lengthy
dispute.
Government-backed MEHL won an arbitration case against F&N
last year entitling it to buy the latter's stake in Myanmar's
biggest brewery. But the pair disagreed on the currency exchange
rate at which the transaction should be made.
Myanmar Brewery was set up in 1995 by MEHL and Heineken NV
subsidiary Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, the latter of
which sold its 55 percent stake to F&N in 1997. F&N was taken
over in 2013 by Thai Beverage PCL, controlled by Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, and another Chareon firm.
Following the latest agreement, MEHL will withdraw a case
filed at the Singapore High Court regarding the payment amount
and deadline, F&N said in a statement.
The sale and purchase will be completed by Aug. 20 upon the
payment of $560 million, MEHL said in its statement.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)