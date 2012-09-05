(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Fraser and Neave Ltd
said it will put out a circular on Thursday to lay out details
of the proposed stake sale in its crown jewel, Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd, to Heineken and set the date
for a crucial shareholders' meeting.
A source with knowledge of the matter said an extraordinary
general meeting, where shareholders will vote on the future of
the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate, may take place
in late September - earlier than previously expected.
The F&N board has proposed a S$4 billion ($3.2 billion)
payout to shareholders if they approve the sale of APB, which
brews Tiger and other brands of beer, to Heineken. Some analysts
said that payout could sway minority shareholders in favour of
the deal.
The conglomerate would cancel one of every three shares held
by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each share cancelled.
F&N has been at the centre of a fight over APB between
Heineken, the world's third-biggest brewer, and Thai Beverage
PCL, controlled by billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi.
At stake is a company that runs 30 breweries in 14 countries
- including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand - and
owns a portfolio of beer brands that are popular in Asia's
fast-growing drinks market.
Heineken has bid S$5.6 billion ($4.5 billion) for F&N's
roughly 40 percent stake in APB. F&N's board approved the Dutch
brewer's S$53 per share bid but must win backing from
shareholders that include ThaiBev and Japan's Kirin Holdings
.
Heineken has also been building up its stake in APB through
purchases in the open market. As of Sept. 4, Heineken had a
13.71 percent direct interest in APB, according to a stock
market filing.
ThaiBev has spent S$3.6 billion to buy 29 percent of F&N,
partly funded by a S$2.8 billion loan facility. If its holding
hits 30 percent, ThaiBev would be obliged to bid for all of F&N,
although analysts question its financial ability to do so.
($1 = 1.2475 Singapore dollars)
