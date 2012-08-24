SINGAPORE Aug 24 Shares of Fraser and Neave
rose as much as 1.9 percent on Friday after a block
trade of 2.5 percent of the Singapore group's stock fuelled
speculation that Thai Beverage had raised its stake as
part of a beer takeover battle.
The block of 35.8 million F&N shares changed hands at S$8.60
each, a trader told Reuters. Block trades are deals agreed upon
by two parties who did not go through the regular stock
exchange.
Around 0725 GMT, F&N shares were up 1.3 percent at S$8.43.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev's main
shareholder, has been trying to stop F&N's sale of its 40
percent effective stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific
Breweries to Dutch brewer Heineken.
ThaiBev now owns around 26.4 percent of F&N. An additional
2.5 percent stake would bring the Thais closer to the 30 percent
level that would trigger a mandatory takeover offer for the
Singapore firm.
F&N said on Aug. 18 it had agreed to sell its 40 percent
stake in APB to Heineken for S$5.6 billion ($4.5 billion) and
not "solicit, engage in discussions or accept any alternative
offer or proposal".
The deal requires approval from shareholders at an
extraordinary general meeting on a date that has yet to be set.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)