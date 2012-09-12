SINGAPORE, Sept 13 A group linked to Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made a mandatory cash
offer of S$8.88 per share to take over Fraser and Neave Ltd
, valuing the Singapore conglomerate at around S$12.65
billion ($10.3 billion).
Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets, the vehicle
linked to the billionaire, increased their combined stake in F&N
to 30.36 percent, according to an early stock filing to the
Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.
The offer could complicate Heineken NV's $6.3
billion bid for Asia Pacific Breweries, in which F&N
has a 40 percent stake. F&N shareholders will vote on the
proposed sale of the APB stake to Heineken on Sept 28.
($1 = 1.2296 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Leslie Gevirtz)