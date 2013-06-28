SINGAPORE, June 28 Singapore's Fraser and Neave
Ltd said on Friday it is considering separating its
property-related businesses from its soft drinks, food and other
operations.
"(F&N) wishes to announce that the company will appoint
advisers to study and review alternative strategic options
available to the company to unlock shareholder value," it said
in a stock market filing.
"This may involve a segregation of its property-related
businesses from its non-property related businesses."
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi won control of
the Singapore company in January after a bidding war with a
group led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)