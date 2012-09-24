(Repeats with no change to text)

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Singapore's takeover regulator rejected a request by Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) seeking a higher offer from a company linked to Thailand's third-richest man for all the shares of the drinks-and-property conglomerate.

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, through TCC Assets Ltd, launched a $7.2 billion offer this month to buy out other shareholders of F&N at a price of S$8.88 a share.

F&N's board had said it will pay out S$4 billion ($3.3 billion) to shareholders following the takeover through a capital reduction. F&N plans to cancel one for every three shares held by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each cancelled share.

As such, F&N sought a ruling from Singapore's Securities Industry Council on whether the Thais were required to raise their offer price of S$8.88 per share to make up for the 38-cent difference on the cancelled share.

The regulator ruled on Friday that the Thais did not have to raise the offer price, F&N said in a statement on Monday.

F&N noted TCC had said, in its takeover offer, that it reserved the right to reduce its offer price if F&N returned more money to shareholders via a further capital reduction or a dividend.

The Thais launched the takeover bid for F&N on Sept. 13, ahead of a key F&N shareholder meeting on Sept. 28 to vote whether the Singapore group should sell its 40 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB) to Heineken NV .

Last week, Charoen's Thai Beverage PCL and TCC, collectively F&N's biggest shareholder, said they would vote in favour of the sale to Heineken.