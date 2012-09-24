(Repeats with no change to text)
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Singapore's takeover
regulator rejected a request by Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N)
seeking a higher offer from a company linked to
Thailand's third-richest man for all the shares of the
drinks-and-property conglomerate.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, through TCC
Assets Ltd, launched a $7.2 billion offer this month to buy out
other shareholders of F&N at a price of S$8.88 a share.
F&N's board had said it will pay out S$4 billion ($3.3
billion) to shareholders following the takeover through a
capital reduction. F&N plans to cancel one for every three
shares held by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each
cancelled share.
As such, F&N sought a ruling from Singapore's Securities
Industry Council on whether the Thais were required to raise
their offer price of S$8.88 per share to make up for the 38-cent
difference on the cancelled share.
The regulator ruled on Friday that the Thais did not have to
raise the offer price, F&N said in a statement on Monday.
F&N noted TCC had said, in its takeover offer, that it
reserved the right to reduce its offer price if F&N returned
more money to shareholders via a further capital reduction or a
dividend.
The Thais launched the takeover bid for F&N on Sept. 13,
ahead of a key F&N shareholder meeting on Sept. 28 to vote
whether the Singapore group should sell its 40 percent stake in
Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB) to Heineken NV
.
Last week, Charoen's Thai Beverage PCL and TCC,
collectively F&N's biggest shareholder, said they would vote in
favour of the sale to Heineken. ]
