* Charoen offered $7.2 bln to take over whole of F&N
* F&N advisor says Thai offer not compelling though fair -
sources
* Thai Beverage shares close 5 pct higher
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Singapore conglomerate Fraser
and Neave Ltd (F&N), the takeover target of a Thai
tycoon, said it had rebuffed a S$1.4 billion ($1.14 billion) bid
for its hospitality and serviced residence business.
Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd, backed by
Indonesia's Lippo Group, made a bid for the F&N unit, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be
identified because the information is confidential.
The bid came as F&N's board is weighing Thai billionaire
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's $7.2 billion offer to take over the
whole of the Singapore conglomerate.
Sources said J.P.Morgan, the financial advisor to F&N's
independent directors, had called the Thai offer fair though not
compelling, although it was not clear how the lukewarm rating
would influence the board.
"The bid could reinforce the idea that F&N's assets are not
fully appreciated, at least in the offer price," said Jit Soon
Lim, an analyst at Nomura, who has a 'buy' rating and a S$10.19
target price on F&N stock.
"F&N has developed over many years a good brand franchise
for its serviced residence business and they have underlying
assets as well."
F&N will not respond to the S$1.4 billion offer for its
hospitality and serviced residence business, the conglomerate
said in a stock filing early on Wednesday, without identifying
the bidder.
F&N, which also has soft drinks, dairy and publishing
segments, said the business is an integral part of its property
arm and it is still considering Charoen's takeover offer.
The Singapore conglomerate agreed last month to sell its 40
percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries
to Heineken NV.
Overseas Union Enterprise, a Singapore hotel and property
firm, declined to comment.
THAIBEV SHARES
Shares of Thai Beverage PCL, controlled by
Charoen, closed 5.1 percent higher on Wednesday after F&N said
it had received the bid. F&N shares closed up 0.6 percent at
S$8.93.
Companies linked to Charoen are collectively F&N's largest
shareholder with a 33.5 percent stake. Japan's Kirin Holdings Co
Ltd is F&N's second-biggest with nearly 15 percent.
In the last few weeks, units of British insurer Prudential
PLC have pared their F&N stake to about 4.8 percent from around
7.8 percent.
F&N's property portfolio has attracted the interest of
Blackstone Group LP and global property companies,
sources have told Reuters, while the beverage business could
appeal to potential suitors such as Coca-Cola Co and
Kirin.
($1 = 1.2305 Singapore dollars)
