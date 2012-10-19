SINGAPORE Oct 19 Singapore-listed hotel and property group Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd, backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group, said on Friday it may make a takeover bid for drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd.

"OUE wishes to state that it is in discussions with certain parties and is considering all options with respect to F&N, including an offer for F&N shares," OUE said in a statement.

F&N is already the subject of a $7.2 billion takeover bid by companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Shares of both OUE and F&N were suspended on Friday. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)