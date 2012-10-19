* OUE in early talks with Kirin
* F&N already subject of $7.2 billion bid by Thai group
* F&N shares jump 3 pct to record S$9.20
* F&N above Thai group's offer price of S$8.88/share
By Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 A Singapore hotel and property
firm backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group may team up with Japan's
Kirin Holdings to thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for
Fraser and Neave Ltd from companies linked to
Thailand's third-richest man, sources said.
In an unexpected move, Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd (OUE)
said on Friday it is seeking partners in a potential
takeover bid for F&N, without identifying the parties. Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd is one of the companies involved in the
preliminary discussions, said the sources, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the talks were private.
Kirin Holdings, F&N's second-biggest shareholder, said this
week it was considering all possible options for its stake in
the Singapore beverage and property conglomerate. The Japanese
brewer declined to comment on the OUE talks.
OUE's approach may force the Thais to raise their
S$8.88-per-share offer, which F&N had described as "not
compelling but fair."
Shares in F&N jumped 3 percent to S$9.20 after trading of
the stock resumed on Friday afternoon. The shares have been
trading above the Thai offer and are up 47 percent so far this
year.
"This will definitely complicate the Thai bid because the
S$8.88 offer that they put on the table has already met some
scepticism from some shareholders as well as some of the F&N
directors," said Goh Han Peng, an analyst at DMG & Partners
Securities.
The fight for F&N's businesses has shifted to the group's
property portfolio, worth more than S$8 billion ($6.56 billion),
after F&N agreed last month to sell its nearly 40 percent stake
in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to
Heineken NV.
Earlier in October, F&N rebuffed a S$1.4 billion offer for
its hospitality and serviced apartments unit. Sources said OUE
was behind the bid.
"From OUE's perspective, the attraction from F&N side is the
property side. They might tie up with a third party like a food
and beverage player as such a partnership would be complementary
for both," Goh said, adding that potential partners could be
Kirin or Coca-Cola Co.
Kirin had said previously it was interested in F&N's food
and non-alcoholic drinks business.
The companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi are collectively F&N's largest shareholder
with a nearly 34 percent stake. Kirin owns almost 15 percent.
BACKED BY LARGE INDONESIAN GROUP
"OUE wishes to state that it is in discussions with certain
parties and is considering all options with respect to F&N,
including an offer for F&N shares," the Singapore-listed company
said in a statement.
Forbes magazine, on its Indonesia rich list published last
November, ranked Lippo Group patriarch Mochtar Riady at No.38
with an estimated net worth of $650 million.
The Lippo group comprises private and public companies in
China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea
with $11 billion in assets.
"Given the significant value in F&N, especially its property
assets and its strong F&B franchise in Malaysia and Singapore,
it would make sense for the Lippo group to make a counter
offer," Jit Soon Lim, an analyst at Nomura, said in a report.
OUE is in the process of raising at least S$1 billion
through a sale of its hotel and retail complex in Singapore's
prime Orchard shopping belt.
Shares of OUE were suspended on Friday.