SINGAPORE Oct 23 OUE, a property firm
controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group, has hired Credit Suisse
as an adviser to help arrange billions of dollars in
loans to launch a rival bid for Singapore conglomerate Fraser
and Neave, sources said.
The move by Overseas Union Enterprises (OUE) is likely to
force a group linked to Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's
third-richest man, to extend an Oct. 29 deadline for its F&N bid
and consider raising its buyout offer of S$8.88 per share, or
$7.2 billion.
F&N shares are already trading 4 percent above the Thai
offer. Thai Beverage and Charoen's investment vehicle,
TCC Assets, collectively own nearly 34 percent of the drinks and
property group.
"OUE will have to raise more than the Thais," said a source
with direct knowledge of the matter. "Given the expected size of
this (deal), there will be a number of banks involved."
The Thai group had lined up loans of S$11.8 billion ($9.66
billion) to bid for F&N, Reuters Basis Point reported, initially
raising funds to buy a 22 percent stake and raising more from
bridge loans to bid for the entire firm.
OUE is trying to muster support from Japan's Kirin Holdings
, which owns 14.9 percent of F&N, and other parties for
its bid for F&N, sources previously told Reuters.
OUE's move comes less than two weeks after F&N's board
rebuffed its S$1.4 billion offer for the group's hospitality and
serviced apartments business.
An OUE spokeswoman declined to comment. A Hong Kong-based
spokesman for Credit Suisse also declined to comment.
($1 = 1.2217 Singapore dollars)
(By Saeed Azhar in Singapore, Janeman Latul in Jakarta and
Prakash Chakravarti in Hong Kong; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Ken Wills)