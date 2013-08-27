SINGAPORE Aug 27 Singapore's Fraser and Neave
Ltd, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Tuesday it had asked for a trading
halt in its shares.
The company said in June that it is considering separating
its property-related businesses from its soft drinks, food and
other operations.
F&N is also looking to raise at least $500 million by
listing a hospitality trust in Singapore next year to help
refinance some of the debt that his companies took on to win
control of F&N, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)