By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Fraser and Neave Ltd's (F&N)
board of directors will step down after a takeover
offer by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi closes next week, paving the
way for the Thai billionaire to have a greater say in the
Singapore company's future.
Thailand's third-richest man, who currently has no
representation on F&N's board, is inching closer to taking over
the 130-year-old property and drinks conglomerate in Southeast
Asia's biggest acquisition, after amassing a 46.1 percent stake
through TCC Assets Ltd and Thai Beverage PCL since
July last year.
Charoen's offer for F&N shares that he does not already own,
which values the Singapore conglomerate at S$13.75 billion
($11.2 billion), will turn unconditional if the Thais secure a
stake of more than 50 percent.
"As clearly the largest shareholder of the company today,
and probably a controlling shareholder of the company in a few
days' time, it's not inappropriate for them to have that full
flexibility and to want a clean slate, where they would want to
move things forward," F&N Chairman Lee Hsien Yang said at a
shareholders meeting on Tuesday.
Lee, the brother of Singapore's prime minister, oversaw a
two-month bidding war between two tycoons that led to the
takeover deal.
"My phone has been very busy," Lee told reporters on the
sidelines of the meeting.
"He (Charoen) doesn't speak English or Mandarin, so
communication with him is always through an interpreter," Lee
said, when asked if he had spoken with the Thai baron directly
over the phone.
Charoen, looking to unlock the value of F&N's drinks
business, regional distribution networks and prime properties,
had raised his offer to S$9.55 a share - 7.5 percent higher than
his previous offer of S$8.88. The increase was aimed at fending
off a rival bid from a group led by Stephen Riady's
Singapore-listed property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
.
The Overseas Union group decided not to raise its
S$9.08-per-share offer, saying such a move was no longer
attractive after recent measures taken by the Singapore
government to cool the city-state's property market.
F&N shareholders have until Feb. 4 to accept or reject
Charoen's new offer. F&N directors who hold shares, including
Lee, intend to sell their shares to the Thai tycoon, according
to an F&N statement on Sunday.
"I have got to enjoy myself and have a rest," Lee said, when
asked about his plans beyond F&N.
PACKED BALLROOM
In a fully-packed hotel ballroom in Singapore, nearly a
dozen shareholders lobbed wide-ranging questions at the
nine-member board headed by Lee.
Several of them expressed disappointment that an auction
called by the Securities Industry Council (SIC) failed to get
into full swing when the Overseas Union group bowed out on Jan.
21, the first day of the sale.
The auction was triggered because neither bidder declared a
final offer by a Jan. 20 deadline set by the Singapore
securities watchdog.
The SIC had stepped in after Charoen extended the deadline
of his previous offer seven times and the Overseas Union group
twice, testing the patience of investors.
"I was disappointed too that OUE Baytown, after extending on
numerous occasions presumably with an interest to bid in due
course, chose not to bid when the auction process was
initiated," Lee said.
But Lee said Charoen had raised his offer before the
auction, creating a "clear gap" with the Overseas Union group's
S$9.08-per-share bid.
Lee told reporters on the sidelines that he only knew the
Overseas Union group decided to pull out of the battle at 6 p.m.
(1000 GMT) on Jan. 21.
Two shareholders also said they were wondering how Charoen
managed to acquire 93 million shares, or a "game-changing" 6.45
percent stake in F&N, at S$9.55 apiece over two days before the
auction, as most shareholders would have held on to their shares
until the auction ended.
"The 90 million shares were a very sizeable block. TCC's
broker must be very effective in persuading shareholders to sell
on the eve of the auction," one of the shareholders said.
($1 = 1.2281 Singapore dollars)
