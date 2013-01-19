* Charoen increases offer price to S$9.55 from S$8.88
* TCC Assets, ThaiBev now own 40.45 pct of F&N
* Overseas Union-led group had bid S$9.08/share
* Endgame near for biggest corporate battle in Southeast
Asia
By Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Thailand's third richest man
has raised his takeover offer for Singapore's Fraser and Neave
Ltd, valuing the property and drinks conglomerate at
nearly $11.3 billion, a move to fend off a rival bid from a
group run by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady.
Thailand's TCC Assets Ltd, headed by billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, increased his offer to S$9.55 a share, above
the S$9.08 made by a consortium led by Riady's Singapore-listed
property company Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd.
A formal auction will begin on Monday if neither bidder
declares a final offer, according to rules set by Singapore's
securities regulator, the Securities Industry Council (SIC). The
regulator stepped in this month to try to end the takeover
battle that was sparked in July when Charoen bought a 22 percent
stake in F&N from Singapore's OCBC group.
"It is unprecedented to go down the road of an auction of
this format in Singapore," said David Smith, head of corporate
governance at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.
Charoen acquired an additional 90.8 million shares, or a 6.3
percent stake in F&N, at S$9.55 each on Friday. The move raised
his total stake in F&N - held through TCC Assets Ltd and Thai
Beverage PLC - to 40.45 percent, including acceptance
from shareholders. Charoen's previous offer was S$8.88 per
share.
The Thai gambit puts the pressure on the Overseas Union-led
consortium to respond by either declaring a final offer or
withdrawing from Southeast Asia's largest ever corporate
acquisition. If it comes to an auction, both sides must revise
their offers in cash and without conditions, until a final
winning offer is accepted or until the securities watchdog steps
in.
At stake is a 130-year-old group with property assets worth
more than S$8 billion as well as soft drinks, dairy and
publishing businesses.
Members of the Overseas Union-led consortium, including U.S.
hedge fund Farallon Capital Management LLC, spent Friday night
discussing their next move, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The SIC, which presides over takeovers and mergers in
Singapore, has 16 members drawn mostly from the private sector,
including industry representatives, financial professionals and
legal experts.
The auction structure is similar to the one proposed to
resolve the stalemate between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production PLC as they
battled for control over Cove Energy PLC. The Thai
energy company ultimately won.
Charoen, worth $6.2 billion according to Forbes, is pitted
against Overseas Union's chairman, Riady, who is also the
president of the Lippo group of companies founded by his father
Mochtar Riady.
PROTRACTED BATTLE
In the fight for F&N, Charoen has extended the deadline of
his previous offer seven times and the Overseas Union group
twice. The multiple extensions have tested the patience of F&N
shareholders.
F&N's independent financial advisor JP Morgan had previously
said its sum-of-the-parts valuation of F&N is S$8.58 to S$11.56
per share. F&N stock last traded at S$9.58.
Hedge funds have piled into F&N, whose shares trade above
Charoen's offer price in expectation of a protracted bidding
war.
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, F&N's second-biggest
shareholder with a stake of around 14.8 percent, has given its
conditional support to the Overseas Union group.
The Japanese brewer will offer to buy F&N's food and
beverage business for S$2.7 billion if the Overseas Union
group's bid is successful. JP Morgan's valuation of that unit is
S$1.88 billion to S$3.82 billion.
If Charoen wins control of F&N, analysts say he is likely to
use F&N's distribution network in Singapore and Malaysia to sell
his other products, and to market F&N brands in Thailand, where
he already has an edge.
Charoen's Thai Beverage brews Chang Beer, second in Thailand
in terms of market share by sales volume, on top of producing
spirits, energy drinks and instant coffee. Charoen also has a
sprawling property empire under TCC Land.
F&N is the leader in the soft drinks markets in Malaysia and
Singapore, with a 31.3 percent and 21.4 percent market share,
respectively, according to research firm Euromonitor.