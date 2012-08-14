SINGAPORE Aug 14 A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi on Tuesday extended its offer to buy Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave's direct 7.3 percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Aug 24 from Aug 16.

"The company wishes to announce that KPGL (Kindest Place Groups Ltd) has agreed to extend the deadline for acceptance of the offer to 5:00 pm on Aug 24, 2012," F&N said in a stock market filing.

Companies linked to Charoen, Thailand's second-richest man, are testing Dutch giant Heineken's resolve to take over APB, as the fight for a bigger slice of one of the world's fastest-growing beer markets intensifies.

F&N, which controls around 40 percent of APB through direct and indirect stakes, has agreed to sell its APB holdings to Heineken, subject to approval from shareholders.

Thai Beverage, a firm controlled by Charoen, controls 26.2 percent of F&N.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)