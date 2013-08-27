(Corrects to say DBS is joint adviser in sixth paragraph)
SINGAPORE Aug 27 Singapore's Fraser and Neave
, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, said it will separately list its property
business later this year as it moves to spin off the firm's soft
drinks and real estate units.
The company also confirmed plans for a hospitality real
estate investment trust, which sources have told Reuters are
part of the Thai tycoon's plan to merge some of F&N's assets and
his own business empire.
The restructuring comes a few months after Charoen took
control of the Singapore real estate and soft drinks
conglomerate after a bidding war with a group led by Overseas
Union Enterprise.
"It provides sharper focus on the growth of the food and
beverage and properties businesses as independently-listed
entities and paves the way for further growth in both sectors,"
F&N said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The in-specie distribution and listing exercise is an
effective way to release value to F&N shareholders."
DBS is joint adviser on the demerger, F&N said.
The Thai tycoon owns F&N through his family vehicle TCC and
Thai Beverage PCL.
Sources had earlier told Reuters F&N is considering a
hospitality REIT that may raise at least $500 million to help
refinance some of the debt that Charoen's companies took on to
win control of the Singapore firm, people with knowledge of the
matter have said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Ryan Woo)