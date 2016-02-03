SINGAPORE Feb 3 Property developer Frasers
Centrepoint Ltd said it was exploring listing a real
estate investment trust in Singapore as an option to get the
best value from its assets, including its Australian industrial
properties.
The Singapore-listed company said discussions were still
going on and no decision had been made on whether the
transaction will take place.
Frasers Centrepoint, backed by Thailand's second-richest man
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, gained control of the Australian
assets through its 2014 purchase of Australand Property Group
for about A$2.6 billion ($1.84 billion).
Bloomberg had earlier reported the company was weighing a
REIT listing backed by the assets.
($1 = 1.4166 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Adrian Croft)