SINGAPORE Feb 3 Property developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd said it was exploring listing a real estate investment trust in Singapore as an option to get the best value from its assets, including its Australian industrial properties.

The Singapore-listed company said discussions were still going on and no decision had been made on whether the transaction will take place.

Frasers Centrepoint, backed by Thailand's second-richest man Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, gained control of the Australian assets through its 2014 purchase of Australand Property Group for about A$2.6 billion ($1.84 billion).

Bloomberg had earlier reported the company was weighing a REIT listing backed by the assets.

