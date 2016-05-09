SINGAPORE May 9 Property developer Frasers
Centrepoint Ltd said it has applied to the central
bank and the Singapore Exchange regarding a proposed listing of
a real estate investment trust, which will hold logistics and
industrial assets in Australia.
The Business Times newspaper earlier on Monday reported the
REIT could be worth S$800 million ($587 million) to S$900
million, and the initial public offering could be slated for
June this year.
There is currently no certainty that Frasers Centrepoint
will proceed with the offering, it said in a statement,
declining to give further details, including on the IPO size. It
had said in February that it was exploring a listing.
Frasers Centrepoint has three other trusts listed on the
Singapore Exchange - Frasers Centrepoint Trust which
owns malls, office landlord Frasers Commercial Trust
and Frasers Hospitality Trust.
Backed by Thailand's second-richest man Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, Frasers Centrepoint gained control of the
Australian assets through its 2014 purchase of Australand
Property Group for about A$2.6 billion ($1.9 billion).
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported last week that
Canada's Manulife Financial Corp is also looking to
raise as much as $470 million by listing a REIT, comprising of
three office buildings in the United States, on the SGX.
The SGX has been facing a dearth of initial public
offerings, hurt by weak market sentiment. Funds raised through
IPOs and reverse takeovers on the SGX's main board totalled
S$276 million in 2015, compared with S$3.18 billion the previous
year.
($1 = 1.3576 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)