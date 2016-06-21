SINGAPORE, June 21 Units in Frasers Logistics
and Industrial Trust climbed 1.7 percent in their
market debut after a S$903 million ($673 million) initial public
offering, Singapore's biggest in three years.
The real estate investment trust, which has a portfolio of
Australian properties, is sponsored by Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi-backed real estate developer Frasers
Centrepoint Ltd.
The listing follows Manulife US REIT's $519.2
million sale last month, with IPO activity showing signs of
recovery in Singapore after a slump last year.
($1 = 1.3424 Singapore dollars)
