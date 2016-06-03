* IPO sponsored by Frasers Centrepoint
SINGAPORE, June 3 Frasers Logistics and
Industrial Trust, backed by Australian properties, plans to
raise up to about S$902 million ($656 million) through an
initial public offering in Singapore, according to its
prospectus filed with regulators.
In a significant boost for new listings in the city state,
the real estate investment trust (REIT) plans to sell 521.7
million units to institutions and retail investors, with
cornerstone investors taking up another 492.8 million units. The
units are to be priced at S$0.85 to S$0.89 apiece.
Trading of the units is expected to begin on June 21.
According to the prospectus, proceeds will be used to provide
working capital for financing of capital expenditure, incentives
and corporate expenses.
Singapore has faced a dearth of IPOs in recent times. Funds
raised through IPOs and reverse takeovers on the SGX's main
board totalled just S$276 million in 2015, well down on the
previous year's S$3.18 billion.
Last month, Manulife US REIT started trading in
Singapore after a $519.2 million sale, the city-state's biggest
IPO in almost two years.
The Frasers Logistics trust is sponsored by Thai tycoon
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi-backed real estate developer Frasers
Centrepoint Ltd. Cornerstone investors include
Blackrock Funds, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Co and
Nikko Asset Management Asia Ltd.
($1 = 1.3754 Singapore dollars)
