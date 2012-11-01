LONDON Nov 1 The British government auditor
raised concerns about a 422,000 pounds ($681,000) severance
given to the former head of the national anti-fraud body, the
National Audit Office said on Thursday.
The auditor took issue with the severance terms of former
Chief Executive Officer Phillippa Williamson agreed to by
previous Director Richard Alderman in April this year.
"The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) entered into an agreement
which forced it to make irregular payments," said Amyas Morse,
head of the National Audit Office (NAO).
The NAO said the fraud-fighting body should have tried to
find Williamson a different job in the Civil Service and sought
approval for two payments of 407,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds.
The present director, David Green, called a full independent
inquiry on learning of the terms after he replaced Alderman in
April.
Green tried to claw back what he considered "unjustified
expenditure" and decided not to seek retrospective approval from
the Treasury for the severance package, according to the SFO
website.
British politicians in the House of Commons may now take on
the case, according to the NAO.