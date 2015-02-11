HONG KONG Feb 11 Hong Kong lawmakers on
Wednesday urged authorities to ban bitcoin as more than 25
people flocked to police headquarters to complain over a scam
involving the digital currency that media estimate could have
duped investors of up to $387 million.
The government should clamp down on bitcoin, said lawmakers
Leung Yiu-chung and James To, who accompanied the complainants,
among them Nepalese and mainland Chinese, as well as Hong Kong
citizens.
"The government should not just stand aside," Leung told
reporters. "It's simply not enough to just ask people to
exercise caution when investing ... it has to ban the
circulation of such virtual currency in the market."
His comments came in the wake of a statement by the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority urging people "to exercise extra caution
when considering making transactions or investments with
Bitcoin".
The company at the centre of the scam, MyCoin, describes
itself on its website as a "leading global Bitcoin trading
platform and application service provider".
Telephone calls to MyCoin in Hong Kong could not be
connected on Wednesday. Calls to its China customer service line
were not answered.
MyCoin promised clients a return of HK$1 million ($128,966)
over a 4-month period, based on a HK$400,000 investment that
would produce 90 bitcoins on maturity, the South China Morning
Post reported on Monday.
It claimed to have 3,000 customers investing an average of
HK$1 million each, the paper said.
Investors said they had been lured to the scheme by real
estate brokers, insurance agents, and legal clerks.
"Clients seem not to be the young, savvy bitcoin crowd, but
older, less savvy investors," said Leonhard Weese, president of
the Bitcoin Association of Hong Kong, whose help has been sought
by victims. "Many are embarrassed."
A police official declined to say how many complaints had
been made, but said a statement would be issued.
Bitcoins are created through a "mining" process that uses a
computer's resources to perform millions of calculations.
Advocates say the virtual currency is revolutionary as it is
not controlled by a central bank.
But the rising popularity of bitcoin, unregulated in many
places including Hong Kong, has stoked concern it can be used as
a vehicle to launder money and finance militant groups.
A middle-aged woman, who identified herself as Grace, said
she had re-mortgaged her apartment to invest HK$ 1.6 million
with MyCoin to realise her dream of setting up her own company.
"Now I don't even dare tell my husband." she said.
($1=7.7540 Hong Kong dollars)
