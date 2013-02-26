Feb 26 (Reuters) -
* SEC announces charges against pair of hedge fund managers and
their
Connecticut-based advisory firm new stream capital
* SEC accuses david bryson, Bart Gutekunst of fraud for lying
to investors
about fund's structure, finances before it failed
* SEC also charges new stream's former CFO, former head of
Investor Relations;
says the latter has agreed to settle
* U.S. attorney in Connecticut announces separate criminal case
against bryson,
gutekunst, ex-CFO Richard Pereira
* U.S. attorney says criminal defendants each charged with 10
counts securities
fraud, 8 counts wire fraud, 1 count conspiracy
* U.S. attorney says criminal defendants each pleaded not
guilty, has been
released on bond