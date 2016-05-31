(Adds requests for comments, background on Ginnie Mae)
May 31 California-based First Mortgage Corp and
six of its executives have agreed to pay $12.7 million to settle
charges of defrauding investors, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
According to the SEC, the executives said loans in good
standing were delinquent and pulled them from residential
mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the government
corporation Ginnie Mae.
First Mortgage then sold the loans at a profit into newly
issued mortgage-backed securities. That caused Ginnie Mae, which
stands for the Government National Mortgage Association, to
publish false and misleading prospectuses, the SEC said.
A lawyer for First Mortgage could not be immediately reached
for comment. A lawyer for Chairman and Chief Executive Clement
Ziroli Sr., who agreed to pay $100,000, declined to comment.
Efforts to locate Senior Vice President Scott Lehrer, who will
pay $50,000, were not successful on Tuesday and lawyers for
other executives in the settlement could not be immediately
reached.
Ginnie Mae, a corporation with the federal Department of
Housing and Urban Development, promotes affordable housing by
guaranteeing loans and keeping financing costs low. The SEC said
FMC purposely delayed depositing checks from borrowers who had
been behind on their mortgage payments, and then told investors
and Ginnie Mae the loans remained delinquent.
"FMC and its senior executives abused their privileged
access to Ginnie Mae's securitization program by allowing greed
to corrupt their business practices," Andrew Ceresney, director
of SEC enforcement, said in a statement. "It is critical that
we hold senior management fully accountable for this kind of
misconduct, which we were able to accomplish here quickly due to
the cooperation of company insiders."
The managing director of FMC's servicing department, Edward
Joseph Sanders, who cooperated with the investigation, agreed to
disgorge $51,576.51 plus $6,811.19 in interest, according to the
SEC.
The lender stopped originating loans a year ago and began
winding down operations, 40 years after it was founded.
The SEC agreement was also with FMC President Clement Ziroli
Jr., who will pay more than $500,000 total. Chief Financial
Officer Pac W. Dong will pay a $100,000 penalty. The head of the
company's capital markets department, Ronald Vargas, will pay
$60,000.
