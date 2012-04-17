By Grant McCool
| NEW YORK, April 17
NEW YORK, April 17 Arthur Nadel, a former
Florida fund manager dubbed a "mini-Madoff" for defrauding
investors out of $168 million, has died in prison at the age of
80, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said on
Tuesday.
Spokeswoman Traci Billingsley said Nadel died on Monday. She
had no further details. Nadel was in poor health when he was
sentenced to serve 14 years in prison in October 2010 after he
pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court in February that year.
Nadel was incarcerated in the same Butner, North Carolina,
prison as Bernard Madoff, 73, the epic swindler who is serving a
150-year sentence for running a decades-long multibillion-dollar
Ponzi scheme. A Ponzi scheme is one in which early investors are
paid with the money of new clients.
Mark Gombiner, the court-appointed lawyer who represented
Nadel at sentencing in Manhattan federal court, confirmed
Nadel's death.
"Dying in jail is a very cold and lonely way for anyone to
leave this life, but Mr Nadel made some mistakes," Gombiner
said. "He did accept responsibility and he did face his
punishment with dignity."
Nadel, of Sarasota, Florida, admitted to running a Ponzi
scheme between January 1999 and January 2009, claiming to
investors that he was an attorney and a successful trader.
Prosecutors said Nadel used client money to support his
lifestyle and to invest in real estate and his wife's flower
shop.
The scheme crashed with the declining economy in 2008 when
more investors demanded redemptions, similar to the fate of
Madoff. Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009.
According to court papers, Nadel's partners insisted on an
independent auditor for the funds following Madoff's arrest in
December 2008. One was hired on Jan. 13, 2009 and the next day,
Nadel fled. The fund manager disappeared for two weeks before
his arrest.