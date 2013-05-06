LONDON May 7 Hard-pressed company bosses across
much of the world are under so much pressure to deliver on
growth that many have resorted to cooking the books, Ernst &
Young says in its latest Fraud Survey published on
Tuesday.
One in five of almost 3,500 staff quizzed in 36 countries in
Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India said they had seen
financial manipulation in their companies in the last 12 months,
the accounting and consultancy firm said.
In addition 42 percent of board directors and top managers
surveyed said they were aware of "some type of irregular
financial reporting".
And despite scandals and regulatory failures in the wake of
the credit crunch, almost a quarter of top financial services
staff surveyed said they were aware of manipulation and almost
10 percent of all staff said their companies had understated
costs, overstated revenues or used unprincipled sales tactics.
Meanwhile, almost half of the sales staff surveyed across
all sectors did not consider anti-corruption policies to be
relevant and more than a quarter thought it acceptable to offer
personal gifts or services to win or retain business.
In India, over a third felt justified in offering cash -
triple the number in western Europe.
"Our survey shows that to find growth and improved
performance in this environment, an alarming number appear to be
comfortable with or aware of unethical conduct," said David
Stulb, head of E&Y's fraud investigation and dispute services
practice.
In Spain, ranked alongside Russia and just below Nigeria and
Slovenia, 61 percent of staff believed companies often
exaggerated results, compared with only 7 percent in Finland.
And E&Y said the vast majority of managers from Norway to
Nigeria and Russia to Greece were feeling the pressure to
deliver a good financial performance over the next 12 months,
despite little optimism that business conditions would improve.
They were now forced to balance the risks of expanding into
rapid-growth markets, where winning contracts can go
hand-in-hand with corruption, cutting costs further and piling
pressure on staff or suppliers - or distorting results, the firm
said.
E&Y warned multinationals based in mature markets they could
be more vulnerable to the risks of unethical behaviour. One
quarter of those asked thought watchdogs in rapid-growth markets
focussed more on the behaviour of foreign businesses.
The consultancy called on managers to ask more robust
questions, focus on key risks, such as poor due diligence
accounting checks of intermediaries and associates, and punish
unethical behaviour.