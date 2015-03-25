SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 A U.S. jury on Wednesday convicted former United Commercial Bank chief operating officer Ebrahim Shabudin of several criminal counts, including securities fraud, according to a court filing.

UCB received $298.7 million from the government's Troubled Asset Relief Program during the financial meltdown and was the ninth-largest bank to fail during the crisis.

Prosecutors had accused Shabudin in Oakland, California, federal court of hiding from auditors the plummeting value of the collateral that secured the bank's biggest loans. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)