BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
NEW YORK, April 24 Money manager and arts patron Alberto Vilar was resentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, a year longer than previously, in connection with his 2008 conviction for fraud and money laundering.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan, who had imposed the original sentence, said a longer term was justified because Vilar had taken steps to prevent victims of his crimes from being repaid.
Sullivan also sentenced Gary Tanaka, Vilar's business partner at the now-defunct Amerindo Investment Advisers Inc, to six years in prison, also a year longer than previously.
A federal appeals court last August had ordered both defendants resentenced in light of a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affected how punishments should be calculated.
The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 05-cr-00621. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
