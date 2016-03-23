(Adds Frazier partner comment)
March 23 Private-equity firm Frazier Healthcare
Partners said on Wednesday it had raised $525 million to invest
in small healthcare companies.
The Seattle-based company, which has more than $2 billion in
assets under management, raised the amount through its buyout
vehicle, Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund VIII LP.
"The fund will leverage our broad network and deep knowledge
of the space to identify and acquire rapidly growing, profitable
healthcare companies," said Nader Naini, managing general
partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners.
The company said existing and select new limited partners,
which represent some endowments, public and private pension
funds and financial institutions, had subscribed to the
offering. (bit.ly/1Zu3wjE)
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Diane Craft)