OSLO, Oct 22 Fred. Olsen Energy faces new delays to the construction of a drilling rig and a claim from the Hyundai Heavy Industries yard for additional payment of $167 million, the Norwegian offshore services firm said on Thursday.

The South Korean company has now sent the case to arbitration, Fred. Olsen said, adding it considered the claims to be "unfounded".

The order for the Bollsta rig was placed in 2012 and originally scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2015, after which it was set to start a five-year $1.06 billion contract with U.S. oil major Chevron.

Last May, Fred. Olsen said it expected the rig to be completed in September. It did not provide a new estimate in its latest statement.

The deal with Chevron, signed during a booming market fueled by oil prices above $100 per barrel, gave Fred. Olsen a rate of of $560,000 per day, far above the current market level, where new rigs are signed up for as little at $300,000 per day.

Analysts have worried that delays to the delivery of the rig could mean that Fred. Olsen may have to renegotiate the terms of the Chevron deal.

Neither Fred. Olsen nor Hyundai Heavy Industries were imediately available for comment.

At 1308 GMT, Fred. Olsen's shares traded 4.2 percent lower for the day. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by William Hardy)