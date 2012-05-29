BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
May 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it plans to sell $2 billion of bills later on Tuesday.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 26, 2012.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 30.
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.