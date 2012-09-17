Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
Sept 17 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion bills on Monday, Sept. 17.
The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due Dec. 17, 2012, and $1 billion six-month bills due March 18, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). Settlement is Sept. 18.
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.