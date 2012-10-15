Oct 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion reference bills on Monday.

The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due Jan. 14, 2013, $1 billion six-month bills due April 15, 2013, and $500 million 12-month bills due Oct. 15, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 16.